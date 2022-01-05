Redistricting in Missouri is a shame and an embarrassment to the democratic process.
Democracy dies when free and fair elections are replaced by gerrymandering. No matter which party is in power, people who are disenfranchised through the voting process are taken out of the equation for fair, honest and impartial elections.
This is not the American way or what America has represented. A democratic republic like America should cherish each voter's rights to have a voice and to be represented equally in that process.
This state fails its duty to that process.
Skip Speer
Kansas City
