In (last) week’s Courier-Tribune article concerning the argument over Fairview Cemetery Block 174, Kellie Houx, in her article, states: "According to city records, there has been no interment of human remains in this section of Block 174."
I am not speaking of this section, but I am talking about confirmed burials. I would like to draw your attention to several articles in the Liberty Tribune and Liberty Advance Newspaper. I would hope that these newspapers stated fact on the following burials in Block 174.
• April 17, 1900 – Capt. Tho Duncan moved from another lot in Fairview to Block 174
• April 17, 1900 – Capt. Gustave Dyes buried in Confederate lot
• August 17, 1900 – George Hayes, died 1897, remains moved from Little Shoal Cemetery to Confederate lot
• January 4, 1903 – William Fightmaster died, buried in Confederate lot
• June 5, 1905 – John Ogden and wife Mary, buried in the Confederate lot
• November 1905 – Thomas Johnson buried there
• March 3, 1916 – Edwin P. Johnson buried in Confederate memorial plot
These are the burials that I have come across in my research of the history of Block 174.
Revesting is wrong, it sets a dangerous precedent. If offended by this topic, that is your right and I respect that. Does it matter that there are more Union soldiers buried in Fairview than Confederates? Does it matter that on two occasions the city council, in the late 1800s, had proposed moving the slave/Black remains to the top of the hill bordering Terrace Avenue?
May the courts rule that the (Confederate) monument stays. We are several generations removed from this topic. I am not racist, Mr. Mayor. I am a human who grew up in Liberty without distinction of color nor political ideology from the 1800s.
