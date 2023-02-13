Growing up in Liberty, I was frightened by a ghost story about the tallest monument in Fairview Cemetery, an obelisk topped by an armed Confederate soldier who was said to turn his head in the dead of night.
The legend hints at the silent threat that issues from the soldier's rifle-guarded position of dominance, rising 20 feet in the air on a plinth etched with a Confederate flag. Since its installation in 1904, the Confederate memorial has tried to intimidate Liberty's African American citizens with the visual admonition to "watch your step." Adding insult to historic injury, the soldier's presence is a traumatic reminder of both past wrongs and present injustice, for he embodies an ideology that justified the enslavement of almost 4 million souls. Why should he occupy an elevated place of honor in a public graveyard in 2023?
Although some white residents see the monument as historically valuable, learning about history in context is not the same as allowing hateful symbols of the 19th century to poison the 21st. The Confederate military men glorified in stone throughout the South defended the same white supremacist views that fuel today's white nationalist atrocities, such as the mass murders of African Americans in Charleston, South Carolina (2015) and Buffalo, New York (2022).
Those who oppose removal of the Fairview Confederate monument spotlight its specious role as a grave marker, but ignore the complete picture of what the artifact means. If veterans are indeed buried under and near the monument, they should be named, remembered and not disturbed. However, the United Confederate Veterans erected the statue as a cenotaph, not as a tombstone for individual graves. Lifting a granite structure from its base for transport elsewhere will not harm the soil below or beside it, and it will open a space for justice that has been absent in Liberty for far too long.
For almost 120 years, Liberty's municipal government has chosen to let a symbol of bigotry stand unchallenged in Fairview Cemetery. It must remove this Jim Crow bully in uniform so that our hometown's dead can finally rest in peace, free from his shadow.
