Growing up in Liberty, I was frightened by a ghost story about the tallest monument in Fairview Cemetery, an obelisk topped by an armed Confederate soldier who was said to turn his head in the dead of night.

The legend hints at the silent threat that issues from the soldier's rifle-guarded position of dominance, rising 20 feet in the air on a plinth etched with a Confederate flag. Since its installation in 1904, the Confederate memorial has tried to intimidate Liberty's African American citizens with the visual admonition to "watch your step." Adding insult to historic injury, the soldier's presence is a traumatic reminder of both past wrongs and present injustice, for he embodies an ideology that justified the enslavement of almost 4 million souls. Why should he occupy an elevated place of honor in a public graveyard in 2023?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.