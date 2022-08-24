Representative Sam Graves’ “Capitol Report” (published July 28 on the Courier-Tribune) deserves closer scrutiny.

Graves incorrectly attributes inflation primarily due to spending by the Biden Administration. The pandemic stimulus bill ($1.9 trillion) increased the spending ability of the average American, which created an increase in demand for products. This partly contributed to inflation, but the main reasons for inflation are due to Russia invading the Ukraine in February (increased gas and wheat prices), the ongoing pandemic (reduced global production of goods and supply chains) and the Federal Reserve Bank keeping interest rates chronically low. We live in a global economy and certain factors cannot be controlled by U.S. policy. Graves voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.

