Representative Sam Graves’ “Capitol Report” (published July 28 on the Courier-Tribune) deserves closer scrutiny.
Graves incorrectly attributes inflation primarily due to spending by the Biden Administration. The pandemic stimulus bill ($1.9 trillion) increased the spending ability of the average American, which created an increase in demand for products. This partly contributed to inflation, but the main reasons for inflation are due to Russia invading the Ukraine in February (increased gas and wheat prices), the ongoing pandemic (reduced global production of goods and supply chains) and the Federal Reserve Bank keeping interest rates chronically low. We live in a global economy and certain factors cannot be controlled by U.S. policy. Graves voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.
Ironically, Graves supported and voted for the out-of-control spending by the Trump Administration. The national debt rose $8.2 trillion during the Trump years, partly due to reduced tax rates paid by large corporations and the wealthy.
Graves oddly attributes “red tape and regulations” for making inflation worse without giving reasons or evidence. If you want to reduce global warming, maintain safe air, food, drinking water, roads, bridges, buildings, schools, etc. you have to have laws, regulations and inspections. He voted against the recently passed Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Act.
Graves brings up energy independence to bring down the cost of fuel, again without supporting facts or details. Not only is that short-sighted and not a quick and simple solution, but it is cost prohibitive in the long run. Currently, about 35% of oil used in the U.S. is imported. Domestic and foreign car manufacturers are developing more hybrid and electric vehicles. Fossil fuels are not the future, folks. We are all seeing the effects of climate change, which were grossly ignored by the previous administration.
Now, gas prices are coming down, inflation is easing, job opportunities remain abundant and wages are increasing.
Graves often votes against the policies of the Democrats to simply oppose them without regard for the true economic well-being, social welfare or environment of the average American. Sam Graves has demonstrated that he obfuscates the truth by omitting key facts, is prone to negatively and erroneously prejudging Democratic policies and is far too partisan to vote for common-sense legislation. For these reasons and Graves’ legislative voting record, I believe Democrat Henry Martin is a better choice for Missouri Sixth district U.S. representative.
