I’ve just returned from the supermarket, which was packed with shoppers, the majority of whom seemed unaware of a recent FEMA report about the coronavirus that called the Kansas City region “a location to watch” due to a 220% increase in new cases over the previous week.
They appeared also not to know about a recent study undertaken by researchers out of Hong Kong and several European universities that calculated that if 80% of a population wore masks, the transmission levels of the virus would be cut to 1/12th of the level that prevails in mask-less societies.
Masks help us control the virus full stop. Behaving selfishly about their use as if we’re not all in this together is ultimately a self-defeating option. Opting for self-defeat does not do our community proud, which is the kindest thing I can say right now to those people I saw at the store.
Steve Hatfield
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.