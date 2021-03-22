The upcoming City Council election gives Liberty the opportunity to choose an experienced community servant in Kelley Wrenn Pozel in Ward 2.
I have known Kelley for many years. We worked together on community projects in the Jewell neighborhood when she served as president of that neighborhood group. She was a very committed and effective leader in that role.
Kelley has served the community in numerous ways over the last 20 years. She has served on the city’s Historic District Review Commission for 12 years. She is a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was very active in PTA when her children were in school, even earning a state-level award for her work.
Kelley Wrenn Pozel has demonstrated her commitment to Liberty and willingness to serve consistently. Her broad experience has prepared her to be a very effective representative of Ward 2 on the City Council. I encourage you to vote for her on April 6.
David Sallee
retired William Jewell College president
