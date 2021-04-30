It is so easy to get impatient these days with wearing a mask. I get it, we all get it. But, as I reflect on the past year and the hardships we've all shared, I remind myself of all our elementary students that day in and day out bravely put on their mask so they can continue with their education.
Not all days have been easy, but the one thing I notice is that I've yet to hear our elementary students complain much about wearing a mask. Sure, here and there they complain because its hot, they are uncomfortable, but they're kids and it's OK.
I'm going to be blunt, I have no tolerance for the adults complaining about wearing masks. Every day I go to our school and witness our students, your children, dealing with it. Your children keep me humble and give me hope.
Tamara West
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.