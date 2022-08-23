I read Congressman Sam Graves' column on Thursday, July 28, and had to marvel at the poor timing. You may remember that Congressman Graves opined on how inflation can be blamed on Washington, but especially the Biden Administration. We hear the same thing over and over again from our congressman: Washington red tape, pesky regulations, need to rein in out-of-control spending. He's a broken record. There is little that is aspirational from our congressman, but there is constant demonizing and fear mongering.
The day before the congressman's column was published, the Senate passed the CHIPS bill on a bipartisan vote in the Senate. Chip shortages in thousands of products are part of the reason inflation has been rising. The pandemic lockdowns disrupted supply chains all over the globe. President Biden did not create the problem, but it fell to his administration to address it. And now he has. In addition to developing our own chips in our country, the bill will create good jobs in manufacturing and other industries. There is money for research and development, workforce training and more. This bill was a top priority for our economy and jobs.
While Congressman Graves' concern over inflation is justified, his remedies are the same, cut taxes and regulation. We have been cutting taxes and regulations for over 40 years, giving our wealthiest citizens a free pass on paying their fair share to support the things the country needs, which makes the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 such a big deal.
This bill addresses inflation, taxes, drug prices and health care. You may have noticed our planet is either on fire or drowning in unprecedented rain events. The Inflation Reduction Act will bring needed taxes and regulation so that we can finally begin to protect the planet from decades of abuse.
Senator Manchin (D-WV) said "... It is common sense that a domestic corporate minimum tax of 15% be applied only to billion-dollar companies ... ensuring that America's largest businesses are no longer able to operate for free in our economy."
So, Congressman, what new excuses are you going to find to be a "no" vote on legislation that will fight inflation, help millions today and protect future generations?
