Our Sixth District Congressman, Sam Graves, has begun his fundraising for the 2024 election cycle by blanketing the district with his request for money.

He began his letter with a personal grievance: Joe Biden is coming for his family’s 70-year-old family farm. The four pages that followed were filled with words meant to generate fear of the other, but only highlight the absurdity of the extremes he and his party are supporting to hold on to power.

