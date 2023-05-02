Our Sixth District Congressman, Sam Graves, has begun his fundraising for the 2024 election cycle by blanketing the district with his request for money.
He began his letter with a personal grievance: Joe Biden is coming for his family’s 70-year-old family farm. The four pages that followed were filled with words meant to generate fear of the other, but only highlight the absurdity of the extremes he and his party are supporting to hold on to power.
Here are a few of the silliest phrases:
• left-wing radicals assaulting freedoms, demanding open borders, gun control and abortion-on-demand;
• radical liberals destroying our country;
• socialist policies tearing at our families;
• the Biden agenda destroying our way of life;
• ‘woke’ mob – no one can define ‘woke’ but the addition of ‘mob’ was a nice touch; and
• calling those who disagree with him "deep state swamp dwellers." That one was a howler.
People care about the future, but Congressman Graves’ fundraising letter doesn’t offer much hope for the future filled as it is with personal grievance, fear, hatred, resentment and misinformation. Aren’t we tired of that kind of politics?
People like policies that get things done. People want accountability. They want to see our rule of law work. They want to live in a democracy, not an autocracy.
Young people want to live in a country without active-shooter drills in their schools. Women need reproductive health care without interference from government or religious fanatics. People need child care. Seniors need the wealthy and corporations to pay their fair share to keep Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid viable for future generations.
Congressman Graves said he is being "smeared" and "slandered" by his opponents. But those of us who have paid attention to his political career know who he is. And the facts speak for themselves. He is someone who took over half a million dollars of taxpayer money in farm subsidies and he is an election denier, part of the 147 members of Congress who have earned the moniker, Sedition Caucus. To date, they have not been held accountable.
Democracies are generous. Democracies are inclusive. They celebrate diversity. Democracies do not censor libraries nor do they suppress voters. When the people living in a democracy recognize corruption, the remedy is to vote.
We still live in a democracy, but only if we can keep it.
