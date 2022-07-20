Across our nation, all symbols of our country’s past are being dismantled, destroyed and erased. References to people from our past, be they previous slave owner or not, are under attack.
George Washington and Abraham Lincoln's statues have been taken down. Woodrow Wilson’s name has been removed from Princeton University. Is William Jewell College next? As of this morning, we learn there is a petition in Kansas City to rename Troost Avenue to Truth Street.
Are you watching? Are you ready?
The city of Liberty has set a dangerous precedent in filing a lawsuit to remove the historical grave marker on Block 174 in Fairview Cemetery. The message is clear: Liberty is willing to allow its history to be dismantled, destroyed, erased.
When that happens, we won’t need tourism dollars. There won’t be anything of interest or uniqueness for people to come see. Newly built monuments and statues in Liberty may in the future also come under attack, regardless of who’s history is represented.
Are you watching? Are you ready?
The city of Liberty should reconsider their position on this lawsuit. If you will not protect this historical grave marker, who will stand with you when they come for what you value?
When they gather around Liberty’s George Washington statue and vandalize or worse, pull it from its base, will you watch unprepared, unable to act, shrug your shoulders and mark it up as another win for social justice? Are you watching? Are you ready?
There are people in Liberty and beyond who want to dismantle, destroy and erase Liberty’s history. They are watching. They are ready. Are you watching? Are you ready?
Sharon Fiene
Liberty
