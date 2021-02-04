In 2021, Missouri education faces a choice. Students are falling behind and current education methods are failing. Creative solutions are necessary to solve these new problems. Now, more than ever, parents need a say when it comes to their child’s education.
There needs to be school choice and education reform to make sure that every child has access to quality education. Our tax dollars should follow the student and go towards helping the student, not propping up failing schools. Missouri families are entitled to search for the school best able to accommodate the needs of students. That is the philosophy behind reforms like charter school expansion and education saving accounts.
In his speech before the Missouri House, Speaker Rob Vescovo championed the idea of education savings accounts. This reform would give more power to families to spend tax money directly on their child’s education. This is a godsend for parents of special needs children that may wish to send their child to a school that is more accommodating to their needs.
Speaker Vescovo summarized the issue: “We must be innovative as we look for ways to give young people the tools they need to succeed." That can only happen if school choice reforms proceed. We should support reforming education so that every Missouri child is given the chance to succeed.
Mary Hill
Liberty
