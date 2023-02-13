Something got overlooked in the torrent of news that happened in late January during the fight over electing a new U.S. House speaker.
Male members of the House were photographed caring for their small children as they waited to vote. These dads had to adjust to the changing work environment on the fly while taking care of their kids. It put working dads in the spotlight. But it also exposed the double standard: dads getting praised for what moms do every day.
A group of these dads, all Democrats, made note of that double standard. They called a press conference to announce the formation of the Congressional Dads Caucus.
Representatives Jimmy Gomez, D-CA, and Joaquin Castro, D-TX, said dads need to do their part to support policies that will make a difference in the lives of families. They plan to work for a national family and medical leave program, affordable child care and the continuation of the Child-Tax Credit that has already cut child poverty nearly in half. The new Dads Caucus will work with the existing Caucus of Mothers for a better future for our kids.
A related story of a report released in January from the Women's Bureau of the United States Department of Labor showed that child care expenses have a direct impact on mothers' employment, and that the United States ranks 35th out of 37 countries in spending on early child care and education.
For decades, Congress, dominated by men, decided child care was a woman's issue not worth their time. But congressional fathers joining with congressional mothers to address family issues is something new. It is a welcome shift in perception that family issues need the attention of Congress.
What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to send your valentines to the Congressional Dads and Moms Caucuses.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.