Something got overlooked in the torrent of news that happened in late January during the fight over electing a new U.S. House speaker.

Male members of the House were photographed caring for their small children as they waited to vote. These dads had to adjust to the changing work environment on the fly while taking care of their kids. It put working dads in the spotlight. But it also exposed the double standard: dads getting praised for what moms do every day.

