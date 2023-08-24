This letter is regarding the proposed Clay County Law Enforcement Resource Center. My information comes from watching and taking notes from the July 11 planning and zoning meeting on YouTube. I also attended a Q&A tour that Sheriff (Will) Akin gave to interested residents on July 13 at the proposed site at BFI Waste Systems property on Stillhouse Road.
He and his officers answered every question, even the hard ones. His communication and candor were appreciated. At residents’ request, Sheriff Akin kept us updated via email on a weekly basis.
After promising to research other properties for the LERC site, he did. Between July 11 and July 13, he found several properties and found two more properties about a week later. He said he would pull the Land Use permit for LERC at Stillhouse Road, and on July 28, he did.
He was the only Clay County official to reach out to the public after the July 11 meeting, asking to meet with residents so more concerns could be voiced on July 13.
As I understand, the Clay County Commission was the entity who proposed the Stillhouse Road site at BFI Waste Systems. I believe funds are approved for the LERC site.
As part of a group of rural Clay County residents, we worried about Clay County creating a gun range near where we live. I opposed it, and still do on the BFI site, where several hundred people would be affected. But after learning of the numerous types of training officers could easily access from such a site, I did see the logic of creating LERC: a comprehensive training center with a mobile building that officers would use for various scenarios, a guard tower, a building for classrooms and an indoor/outdoor gun range, all of which would create a professional training center on one site.
My understanding is that the sheriff’s office is willing to change their plan and forego having all training venues on one site, (info is available by contacting the office). Sheriff Akin has proven dedicated to finding a site that disturbs as few residents as possible.
For me, the bottom line is that I want our officers to have the most professional, state-of-the-art training site(s) they need and deserve, and I want the site to be safe and to offer nearby residents a decent quality of life.
