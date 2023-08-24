This letter is regarding the proposed Clay County Law Enforcement Resource Center. My information comes from watching and taking notes from the July 11 planning and zoning meeting on YouTube. I also attended a Q&A tour that Sheriff (Will) Akin gave to interested residents on July 13 at the proposed site at BFI Waste Systems property on Stillhouse Road.

He and his officers answered every question, even the hard ones. His communication and candor were appreciated. At residents’ request, Sheriff Akin kept us updated via email on a weekly basis.

