Proposed legislation in Missouri to shield nursing homes from most COVID-related lawsuits will enable our industry to continue providing critical skilled nursing and rehabilitation services to the tens of thousands of Missourians we serve daily without interference from unmerited legal claims.
The pandemic created unprecedented new challenges for most nursing homes including staff shortages, changing clinical guidelines, lack of personal protective equipment and higher costs for care and services. Unfortunately, it also forced us to close our doors to visitors for nearly a year, during a time when many families and residents needed each other even more for support.
Against this backdrop, trial attorneys and their allied advocacy groups want to be able to sue nursing homes for minor infractions when our good faith efforts should not be held to typical standards.
The proposed legislation rightly allows for lawsuits that allege recklessness, willful misconduct and/or personal injury by the nursing home to proceed, but it blocks all other less meritorious claims.
We are grateful for the outpouring of support our facility received from our local community during the pandemic. Numerous volunteers and groups generously donated food, supplies, communications devices and a helpful smile to our staff and residents during a time when we needed it the most. In this spirit, we hope the Missouri legislature will pass Senate Bills 52 and 41 so we can continue serving our most vulnerable citizens.
Dianne Williamson
Ashton Court Care & Rehabilitation Center hospital liaison
