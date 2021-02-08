Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Have you gotten your gifts for that special someone yet? This Valentine’s Day, consider making it extra special by stopping into local shops for some unique gifts that will knock their socks off.
Small shops usually have a better selection than the big places, and you are supporting your community. Here are some more reasons you should shop small for your Valentine.
Money stays local. When you shop local businesses in your community this Valentine’s day, much more of your money stays local. A recent study estimates that when people shop in their local communities, close to 70% of what you spend stays right there supporting the community. That number is cut in half for the big box stores, and almost nothing stays local when shopping online.
Help build a stronger community. When you shop at a local business, you are supporting your neighbors. Local businesses hire people from their communities, donate to charities and sponsor kids on the local little league teams. Shopping at a local business means you’re helping a family pay their mortgage, send their kids to summer camp or pay medical bills. When shopping local, you’re supporting a person, not a corporation.
It’s fun. Strolling in and out of little shops is just plain fun. Those small businesses have some cool, unique gifts that you just can’t get anywhere else. Sure, plush toys with heart-shaped everything are OK, but they’re also made by the millions. You can find things like that at any big box store, but there are so many unique choices at local places.
When you’re purchasing presents for your sweetheart, consider shopping at locally owned flower shops, card shops, sweet shops, gift shops and other Kearney businesses. For one-stop shopping, head to kearneychamber.org/coupon-book. For extra impact, add on some Chamber Cash, which is redeemable at over 30 local businesses. If you have any questions about the coupon book or chamber cash, please contact the Kearney Chamber of Commerce by calling 628-4229 or emailing execdirector@kearneychamber.org.
Kearney chamber of commerce board of directors
