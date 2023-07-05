The Smithville Police Department really mismanaged traffic congestion along Missouri Route DD and Litton Way during the firework display at (Smithville Lake Dam).
I was driving on Litton Way across the dam at approximately 9 p.m. going to Harbour Village. I was just trying to get to Harbour Village and did not want anything to do with the fireworks, had too much of that during war. This cop came out of nowhere started shining this very bright strobe light flashing in my eyes. I couldn't see and became disorientated.
The next thing I know, she is in my face, screaming at me to turn around. "How I asked, with all the people and cars on the highway?"
Police officers, well trained ones at least, do not yell and scream at the public. If she had not flashed the strobe light in my eyes, yelled and screamed, and came up to my downed window and said the road was closed, OK then, move the people.
Why wasn't she at the campground entrance not allowing cars on the damn? Why did she allow all the cars on Litton Way, the dam road? Why were there cars parked half way onto the road along Route DD, inn some places where there was barely enough room for one one car lane of traffic? Why wasn't there highway signs at strategic locations: Highway 92 and DD, at DD Highway and Litton Way or F Highway and Litton Way notifying cars?
If there was an emergency, it would be difficult for an ambulance or other emergency vehicles to maneuver through the traffic. I know that because I drove an ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.