The Smithville Police Department really mismanaged traffic congestion along Missouri Route DD and Litton Way during the firework display at (Smithville Lake Dam).

I was driving on Litton Way across the dam at approximately 9 p.m. going to Harbour Village. I was just trying to get to Harbour Village and did not want anything to do with the fireworks,  had too much of that during war. This cop came out of nowhere started shining this very bright strobe light flashing in my eyes. I couldn't see and became disorientated.

