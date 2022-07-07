This past Fourth of July, I wondered, "Why did one political party choose to abandon the guardrails of our democracy?" The answer is now evident: They decided power was more important than a democracy led by leaders of character, leaders who loved country over party, who supported the rule of law, and who were decent human beings.
I remember when our leaders, Democrats and Republicans, would meet regularly for lunch or dinner and would compromise on legislation. Their children played together. Those were the days when government worked for all the people.
Benjamin Franklin's sober comment to a woman's question about what kind of government the founders had given us, "A republic if you can keep it," was a warning. Thomas Jefferson, concerned that democracies must have an educated citizenry, promoted free education. The public schools in our country were the envy of the world. Today our citizens are intent on tearing our public schools apart.
Author of the Constitution, James Madison, had good reason to fear religious fanatics getting their hands into politics. Madison had epilepsy. People with "tremors" were thought to be possessed by demons. Madison kept his malady quiet. He also gave us separation of church and state. Today, one of our most cherished institutions, our Supreme Court, has been co-opted by religious zealots.
We the people are unable to stop the wholesale slaughter of our children in schools, our seniors shopping for groceries or our communities celebrating the Fourth of July because we are held hostage by the NRA and a misleading interpretation of the Second Amendment.
I'm alarmed that so many citizens believe the last presidential election was stolen from the former president. There are plenty of Republicans who know that is a lie but are either too fearful or intent on staying in power whatever the cost to speak up.
If we can't agree to win by the rules, the entire experiment that started 246 years ago will collapse. In a democracy, the solution lies in us, we the people.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
