Have you ever emailed or called an elected official and did you get answers to your questions? Randy Railsback was my previous state representative and I contacted him on a few issues. He returned emails and we talked; he was willing to communicate even if we disagreed. My new representative is Josh Hurlbert and I’ve found that he is much less skilled at communicating with constituents.

I recently contacted Rep. Hulbert regarding my concern on a particular legislative issue and asked for "facts and data" on what is "broke" in the current law. I also requested how the new laws proposed would fix the so-called problem. His email response included "feelings" and "opinions," which wasn’t terribly helpful and gave me no assurance the legislation was actually needed. We know the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."

