When the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people would no longer have to wear a mask I thought I would feel different. I thought I would feel a sense of relief, a sense exhilaration, a quiet voice saying "We did it!"
I don't, not yet.
While in a store today, my 5-year-old granddaughter asked me why there were some people without masks as she tugged her little pink mask back up over her nose. I explained that something very exciting has happened and because so many people worked so hard together that not everyone has to wear masks now.
As she again tugged her little pink mask into place, I told her that I'll keep wearing my mask until she no longer has to wear hers. I'm not wearing my mask as a political, social or moral stand, rather I'm going to continue to stand in solidarity with our schools, health care workers, store employees and all who cannot discard their mask as well as all the little girls who continue to tug up their little pink masks.
Tamara West
Liberty
