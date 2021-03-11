I am a junior at Liberty North High School and I am extremely concerned about the sudden decision to return to school four days a week in April; and I know I am not alone in this concern.
In discussions with classmates, almost everyone is in agreement that this is not the right plan. Why, my peers and I wonder, can't we wait until next school year, when the vaccine has been distributed and the number of cases reduced?
At Liberty North in particular, there is absolutely no way that 6 feet can be maintained between students if all 2000-plus students are there at once. Many of my classes are already pushing these limits as it is.
Obviously, being online for some days is not easy. I have experienced firsthand the toll it can take on mental health. However, I don't think that a rushed return to a four-day school week will improve this in the least, rather it will pile additional stress onto students' plates.
To me, this decision seems like a way to appease angry parents who want their kids to return to school at any cost, and completely disregards the opinions and health of us students.
Vivian Anderson
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.