Life isn’t always fair. Elections should be.
Right now, many elections are unfair because of partisan gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is the drawing of electoral district boundaries in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage. The advantage is not achieved by happenstance, but through a deliberate effort to dilute the voting power of an opponent, assuring the party in power stays in power by silencing the voices of many. Sounds like cheating, doesn’t it?
Regardless of party affiliation, religious beliefs or economic status, we should all be able to agree that in a democracy, the people should have the authority to choose our governing officials, not the other way around. It’s not just some Americans who should have that authority, it is all Americans — each and every one of us.
The Freedom to Vote Act would ban partisan gerrymandering and establish clear, neutral standards for congressional redistricting, thereby protecting all of our voices. The act would also ensure greater transparency in the redistricting process and add enhanced judicial remedies so that gerrymandered maps can be quickly challenged in court.
If you believe elections should be fair, please join me in contacting our Missouri senators to ask for their support in passing the Freedom to Vote Act, a bill that will strengthen American democracy. It is incumbent on all of us to defend our republic. Let your voice be heard.
Sen. Roy Blunt's office number is (202) 224-5721 and Sen. Josh Hawley's is (202) 224-6154.
Terri Peyton
Glenaire
