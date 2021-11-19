The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted and elect people who will deliver for us.
Our senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster that is blocking progress of this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation.
The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote, especially for people of color.
Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
The filibuster stopped the beginning of debate from happening on the Freedom to Vote Act. Without the chance to debate, important issues such as this are stalled for partisan politics.
Our senators went to Washington to get things done for us — their constituents — and these rules prevent change from happening.
If we reform Senate rules and fix the filibuster, we have a real chance at voting rights and campaign finance reform, immigration reform, gun safety, raising the minimum wage, action on climate change, police accountability and racial justice.
Our senators must do everything they can.
Dawn Nicponski
Smithville
