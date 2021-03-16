Since his election as mayor in 2013, Lyndell Brenton has provided decisive and detail-oriented leadership to the city of Liberty. Always putting the community first, he combines sound judgment with imagination in formulating and executing his vision.
Highly qualified and very well respected, he has a very strong track record of responsible and thoughtful leadership. His extensive experience has well prepared him to continue his distinguished service for the city.
I am pleased to express my support and encourage my fellow residents to join me in casting their vote for Mayor Lyndell Brenton on April 6.
Bill Taylor
Liberty
