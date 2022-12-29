On Dec. 22, the Courier-Tribune published a request to support your local newspaper via “Call on Congress to save local news,” a thoughtful column submitted by the Missouri Press Association. They were hopeful Congress would pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act before year’s end.
I read that column carefully. And it got me thinking about how our right to a free press in our democracy starts right in our own backyards.
Just this past election I depended on the interviews I read in the Courier-Tribune to help me decide who to vote for locally.
I learned important history of our community about 750 black enslaved people buried in unmarked graves in a segregated section of the Fairview and New Hope cemeteries in Liberty, and how the community is working to right that wrong.
From news about our local and state government, our schools, libraries, businesses, road repairs and the obituaries that celebrate lives, we read about it in the Courier-Tribune, our local newspaper. We are fortunate to have in our community good journalists who are committed to their craft. They are on the frontline of democracy.
Unfortunately, the JCPA was excluded from the National Defense Authorization Act because Facebook threatened to ax news from its platforms if the bill passed. Then there was hope that the bipartisan JCPA could be included in the omnibus bill. A heavy lobbying effort by big tech derailed it.
There is a price to produce news, but both Google and Facebook use local news products for free. The JCPA would have allowed publishers to negotiate with Facebook and Google so they would have to start paying for the news they use.
Big tech uses algorithms to feed outrage and make money. Big tech is anticompetitive. Their practices continue to be protected by current antitrust laws.
Who benefits when our local news outlets don’t have the resources to adequately cover the news; investigate public officials, report on their actions; keep the public informed about their government?
I can tell you who loses. We, the people. Our democracy.
Thank you, Courier-Tribune, for your good work. I see you.
