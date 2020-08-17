I believe certain individuals have a calling to serve. I am confident that state Rep. Mark Ellebracht is one of them.
He was born and raised here in Liberty and served our community as a Boy Scout, earning the high rank of Eagle Scout. Upon completion of high school, he went on to honorably serve our country in the U.S. military. After finishing college and graduating from law school, he has respectfully and diligently served our district (House District 17) in the Missouri House for the past four years.
Thank you for your service, Rep. Ellebracht. It will be my honor to once again vote for you, a deserving veteran and true community servant.
Brian Kelley
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.