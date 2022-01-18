I support the Voting Rights Act.
In many ways, Missouri is a model for other states that are now limiting voter access to the polls. We allow ex-felons who are off parole and those waiting in jails who are innocent until proven guilty (to vote); mail-in ballots; easy access to polls; have hardworking volunteers even during a pandemic, supportive staff and provisional ballots for those who don't have identification.
I don't see losers who challenge our system.
Maureen Flynn-Hart
Clay County election judge
