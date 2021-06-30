What a wonderful opportunity we had to enjoy the Kansas City Symphony Mobile Music Box performance on Saturday, June 26, in Lions Park. The hour-long, basically non-stop music performance was my teen grandson‘s first experience with the symphony and we both absolutely loved it.
Thank you so much city of Kearney for making it available to us.
Kathy Lathrop
Kearney
