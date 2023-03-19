If gaming and marijuana be a fault, then tax the wicked, but do not tax groceries.
With the legalization of marijuana and with the explosion of users, it should be within the power of our elected officials to eliminate any and all taxes on groceries. Total monthly sales of marijuana for one month was $102 million with 6% or $6.12 million going to the revenue coffers of our greedy elected officials.
It is like the legalization of gambling, in which, the tax income from gambling was supposed to be a boon to education, and yet, we continue to read, see and hear about issues in education. There is $145,758,118 in total revenue from its 13 riverboat casinos for one month and the tax rate for Missouri is 21%, so gambling brought in to the revenue coffers of Missouri $30,609,204.78.
Instead of eliminating the taxes on groceries we see an increase. The reason the bill (House Bill 1992), originally a $144 million tax cut and became a $416 million tax increase (HCS for HB 1992), is because an amendment offered by Rep. Shane Roden altered the list of foods exempt from a portion of the state sales tax.
When will the people of Missouri wake up and see what is happening in Jefferson City? When is enough, enough?
It is my reasoning if you walk into a grocery store and fill your shopping cart and go to the checkout stand, there should be no taxes added to your bill.
