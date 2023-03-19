If gaming and marijuana be a fault, then tax the wicked, but do not tax groceries.

With the legalization of marijuana and with the explosion of users, it should be within the power of our elected officials to eliminate any and all taxes on groceries. Total monthly sales of marijuana for one month was $102 million with 6% or $6.12 million going to the revenue coffers of our greedy elected officials.

