In considering the weighty decision ahead of us choosing new members for our school board next month, I am paying attention to the candidates' credentials. In order to garner my support, I need a candidate to demonstrate some basic commitments.

My preference is for candidates who have experience either in education or previous board service. But for those who are new, I would need to hear from them that they have spent considerable time talking to people in the district, including teachers and administrators.

