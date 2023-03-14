In considering the weighty decision ahead of us choosing new members for our school board next month, I am paying attention to the candidates' credentials. In order to garner my support, I need a candidate to demonstrate some basic commitments.
My preference is for candidates who have experience either in education or previous board service. But for those who are new, I would need to hear from them that they have spent considerable time talking to people in the district, including teachers and administrators.
No one knows the challenges our district faces more than those currently serving our kids. I also feel strongly that any candidate who wants my vote needs to demonstrate a commitment to kids from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. Our district is diverse and so are our students. The school board must be a body that advocates for all types of students. This leads to another essential characteristic for me in choosing a candidate.
I need to see a demonstrated ability to collaborate with others. Any candidate who appears to push his or her own agenda at the expense of true cooperation does not need a place on the board. Our school board is not a political body, its sole purpose is to serve the goal of high-quality education. Personal and identity politics have no place in service of that goal.
Finally, but certainly not least important, I need to see a candidate willing to be transparent in communicating her or his ideas and priorities. Our elections today are often lacking in transparency, opting instead for sound bites and wedge issues. But, in an election with ultimate local concern such as this, we the constituents should not settle for such behavior. We must expect excellence from these candidates as we will continue to expect excellence from them during their tenure on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.