By now you have probably received one or two mailings touting the advantages of our district joining the Metro Kansas City Junior College District.
They list several reasons for joining the district, but it must have slipped their minds to mention the tax bill that comes with the attachment.
First of all, let me say I am not against education and that I paid tax to liberty school district in the amount of $3,0010.00. As far as I know, this MCC tax has nothing to do with the Liberty School District and it will be a separate tax from the Liberty School District.
I expect the tax on a modest home and vehicle to be something over $100.00 per year.
(With the new measure), If you have a child who wants to attend one of the Kansas City junior colleges, yes, they will get a break on tuition for the one or two years attended. But, the tax goes on forever.
Troy Bell
Kansas City
