On my daily walk, I used to love the sound of the train whistle as it neared a crossing somewhere in Liberty. But now, hearing a train whistle and the long, low rumble of the cars along their tracks worries me because of the East Palestine, OH toxic train wreck several weeks ago. That thought probably crosses plenty of other minds in our community.
One day the people of East Palestine were living their best lives and the next minute they were being evacuated because of the deadly chemicals in the air, water and soil of their parks, school playgrounds, front lawns and drinking water. Parents there are worried about the future of their children, their homes, schools, businesses and community.
Disinformation about which administration was responsible, the former one or the current one, started immediately. The truth was not long in coming. It was the former administration who bowed to railroad company lobbyists and deregulated laws previous administrations had put in place to protect the public from just such an event. Among other changes, the new rules under the former administration allowed for longer trains manned by only two employees.
In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan got the deregulation ball rolling when he said: "Government is not a solution to our problem, government is the problem." Deregulation was the mantra of politicians for the next 40 years keeping big business happy.
But in the end, responsibility falls on we the people. In a democracy, we are the government. Democracy is hard. But it is our duty as citizens to pay attention to the issues and to vote for people of character and empathy, experience and competence, because, as East Palestine, OH proves, it matters.
