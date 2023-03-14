On my daily walk, I used to love the sound of the train whistle as it neared a crossing somewhere in Liberty. But now, hearing a train whistle and the long, low rumble of the cars along their tracks worries me because of the East Palestine, OH toxic train wreck several weeks ago. That thought probably crosses plenty of other minds in our community.

One day the people of East Palestine were living their best lives and the next minute they were being evacuated because of the deadly chemicals in the air, water and soil of their parks, school playgrounds, front lawns and drinking water. Parents there are worried about the future of their children, their homes, schools, businesses and community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.