Right now, millions of Americans face the devastation of Alzheimer’s, including 120,000 Missourians and their caregivers.
My mother suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and my family knows this devastation all too well. I have chosen to be a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association because of my passion for wanting to end Alzheimer’s and I want to encourage others to do the same.
At the Alzheimer’s Association, volunteers are mission-driven and work relentlessly to help advance world-class research and ensure access to gold-standard care and support. We volunteer as community educators, advocates, support group leaders, clinical trial participants, fundraisers and event attendees as we raise awareness of Alzheimer’s Association free-of-charge programs, basic disease information and resources for all Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association relies on us to achieve their vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. I am proud to volunteer for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Liberty and I hope you will walk with us Oct. 9.
As Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Join me as we volunteer for the organization that is making a difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. There is more information at volunteer.alz.org or alzwalkliberty.org.
Marty Berggren
Kearney
