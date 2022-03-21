Having served in leadership roles locally and nationally as an advocate for students, I’ve put their welfare first and foremost with every decision.
I believe parents should and must be the liaison between their children and schools, and the entire community benefits when everyone works together for the greater good.
With this sense of community, I encourage you to vote in the Liberty School Board election April 5th whether or not you have schoolchildren. If you own a home, the district’s quality helps determine its value. When you were a student, others made educational decisions on your behalf and it’s time to pay it forward.
People often say they moved here “for the schools.” Our board must maintain this award-winning academic reputation while supporting families striving to develop well adjusted, productive and kind individuals within their homes.
School boards were created to compliment these family values by making educational decisions, which align with them in our children’s best interest. No community has a singular mindset and true representation should reflect constituents by being diverse in opinion.
Members must bring knowledge and different life experiences into discussions where thoughtful individuals with various perspectives can find amicable solutions. Support should not always be for one side or another; however, strong differences of opinions have recently lead many to believe their views are not being heard.
This divide can only be mended by cooperation, not by digging in our heels and fighting harder against one another.
Kyle Bryant and Dan Currence have experience bringing opposing sides together for common purposes and believe in putting children first with a commitment to academic excellence.
Kyle comes from a family of educators and he united people across the political spectrum to ensure Liberty students could continue extracurricular activities during COVID.
Dan has previous school board experience and his career as an industry representative requires him to facilitate mutually desired outcomes among corporate competitors.
Two level headed negotiators making decisions in the best interest of those they represent. Isn’t that exactly what we need right now?
Dr. Tucker’s strong leadership ensured our students remained in class while others throughout the country were far less fortunate. Now we face new concerns requiring innovative solutions moving forward into uncharted territory.
These and other challenges need teamwork from people capable of finding that common ground for all of us. People like Kyle Bryant and Dan Currence.
Please vote April 5th.
Kathy Waller
Kansas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.