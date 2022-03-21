Dan Currence and Kyle Bryant have a proven track record of taking risks and leading by positive example.
Dan showed this recently when he moved from Liberty to take care of his aging parents. During that time, he was a member of that town’s school board as well as served one term as the president of the board.
During the pandemic, Kyle successfully formed and led a group that helped ensure that students in Clay County would be able to have some sort of normalcy by participating in school extracurriculars. A vote for Dan and Kyle will ensure that the board is gaining two individuals who will keep kids first as they take risks and lead by positive example.
Dan Currence and Kyle Bryant are genuine and approachable. They have a strong desire to listen to the voices of all who are invested in this phenomenal district. They understand that they represent the entire community’s voice. With both Dan and Kyle having wives that have been long-time educators, as well as Kyle coming from a long family line of educators, we can be confident that they will create opportunities to engage with staff to better understand their needs and desires.
A vote for Dan and Kyle will ensure that the board is gaining two genuine individuals in which students, staff, parents and citizens of Liberty School District will appreciate their approachability.
Dan Currence and Kyle Bryant are well-rounded individuals with professional and familial experiences that will equip them to contribute in meaningful ways to the board. While Dan has had sons graduate from Liberty and a daughter currently at the middle level, Kyle has a son who will graduate this year as well as other children at each of the other levels. This experience is invaluable and should not be overlooked.
Dan and Kyle have first-hand knowledge and perspective of the entire grade span of education. A vote for Dan and Kyle will ensure that the board is gaining two well-rounded individuals with diverse professions and familial experiences that will equip them to make thoughtful and meaningful contributions to the board.
A vote for Dan and Kyle will ensure that Liberty remains not only a school district that leads, but one worth following and supporting as well.
Erin Whalley
Liberty
