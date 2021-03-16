While we have several good candidates for the Liberty Second Ward city council position, it is clear that Kelley Wrenn Pozel brings a wonderful perspective for the well-being of all citizens of Liberty from a civically-involved lifestyle with many roles/responsibilities. Her many experiences have created a diverse background of knowledge regarding programs, needs and most importantly, connections with Liberty citizens.
Her affable and positive manner has always enabled her to open doors and truly listen to people and their needs. Listening to people and hearing them are two distinctly different qualities. To be a strong leader, one must truly hear people, and Kelley does that.
As a supporter-parent of the programs involving students at Liberty High School, and with her own children's involvement — especially in the performing arts and athletic arenas, she has always demonstrated the ability to support in an objective and helpful way that truly supported all involved in the activity or activities.
Kelley's work in a number of community programs is a testament to her desire to provide for the well-being of all. Whether it is her work with the Center for Human Services and people with developmental disabilities or local committee groups dealing with better gun laws or the removal of a heinous statue from Fairview cemetery, her work truly reflects what she believes in. Her time, energy and effort in each of the aspects of her community engagement reflect her personal views about life and are absolutely consistent with the qualities of living this community has and needs to continue to improve upon.
While I am not a resident of Ward 2 and cannot vote for Kelley, I certainly would if I were a Ward 2 resident as I know she will bring a spirit, work ethic and human engagement with all people of this community in a forthright and joyful manner.
I urge you to strongly consider using your vote for Kelley Wrenn Pozel in the Liberty Ward 2 council election April 6.
Martin K. Jacobs
Liberty
