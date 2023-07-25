A municipal election will be held on Aug. 8. Kearney School District is seeking a 45-cent operational levy increase for two clear issues: additional safety and security and staff compensation.
From Columbine to Sandy Hook and Uvalde — among many, many others — we have all been shocked at these incidents where children and teachers are the victims of unfathomable acts. Immediately following such events, our schools are inundated with parental communication begging for action.
Currently, KSD has partnered with the fire and police departments to refine response procedures, installed background check software and assessed facilities. The school district is also seeking additional resources to add safety staff that will help create a physical deterrent, proactively build relationships with students and immediately respond to a crisis. This request is logical in light of what we hear and see on a far-too-regular basis.
KSD is also seeking the levy increase for staff compensation. Education is no different than any other industry; the job market has tightened and our community’s largest employer is facing a diminishing pool of qualified candidates. This is attributed to a variety of factors: increased attrition following the pandemic, fewer college students graduating with an education degree and urban and suburban school districts aggressively increasing pay. One of those districts is located just 5 miles down the road.
Neighboring school districts can offer as much as a $15,000 difference in pay for teachers, depending on their experience and education. To further illustrate pay disparities in education, a KSD teacher has to earn a bachelor’s degree, two additional advanced degrees and work 33 years to make $80,000. The costs of higher education are exorbitant and our teachers bear this cost to gain skill and advance further on the salary schedule. Whereas, STEM majors after completing their undergraduate degree may immediately earn this same amount.
At the end of the day, the community gets to vote and decide on the quality of services that are provided. As a community member, leader and the parent of a KSD student, I recognize and value the services provided by our educators for our town and intended to vote "yes" in the Aug. 8 election. I encourage my fellow citizens to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.