Missouri voters approved the Clean Missouri Amendment by a 2-to-1 margin in 2018. The Clean Missouri plan would make redistricting fair and transparent. Amendment 3 on this year’s ballot would negate the anti-gerrymandering provisions of the Clean Missouri Plan.
Clean Missouri was written and approved by Missouri citizens. Amendment No. 3 is deceptive and deceitful, written by and designed to protect incumbent politicians in rigged, super-safe districts where voters can’t hold them accountable.
VOTE NO on Amendment No. 3!
Dennis Coday, Liberty
