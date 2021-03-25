The Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City, Missouri ballot will ask that you vote for or against attaching our local school districts to the junior college district.
Voters will read the benefits, but none of the costs are divulged in the ballot language. For the good of the people, our opposition is that the ballot is actually a hidden tax increase. Visit afp-mo.com to sign an online petition against the effort.
In truth, joining MCC's district will actually add a new property tax levy of $0.2128 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Showing none of the costs on the ballot is misleading and unconscionable. Legislative action must be taken to eliminate any further ballot misrepresentation to the voters.
Rod Will, president
Edie Stephenson, vice president
Common Sense for Common People
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.