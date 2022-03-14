The purpose of a school board is to create the circumstances in which outstanding professional educators can thrive. Thriving educators build excellent systems of education in which students thrive while preparing for meaningful lives.
Excellent systems of education offer challenging opportunities to every student. Challenging opportunities are based on principles and values that reflect a community atmosphere of innovation, inclusion, respect, high standards and health and safety.
Karen Rogers and Matt Sameck know that the role of the board is to join faculty and staff to set demanding standards and provide the resources for faculty and students to reach those standards.
A thriving school district indicates there is a team committed to its progress. And that team includes students, faculty, staff and a school board, all of whom work together.
I encourage you to vote on April 5 for Karen Rogers and Matt Sameck to join a very successful Liberty Public Schools team.
David Sallee
Kansas City
