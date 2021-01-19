Liberty is a truly special community. We blend small-town values, values we can be proud of, with big city scale and massive undertakings that always remember the little guy. We challenge the status quo. We build, we grow, we teach, and, most importantly, we never settle for being strangers.
But, Liberty is part of a larger community, a country where the political climate has become confusing. It has become so difficult to navigate the ideas and opinions that flow from social media, news outlets and everyday conversations.
Recent events on the news show us firsthand the consequence of extreme divisiveness and political extremism with the tragic attack on the Washington Capitol building. Regardless of our political beliefs, this has left us all searching for answers, wanting to know where do we go from here.
How do we become a “we” again? How do we guide our families and move forward?
These are big questions that test our values, and I will be the first to admit I don’t have all the answers. What I do know is that our community can come together, can work hard and can be part of the solution. And I know where we can start.
I want every eligible voter to look to April, April 6th to be specific, and their local municipal elections as an opportunity to join the conversation, to come together and to make their voices heard by voting.
Local elections like those on the April 6th ballot may not be keynoted with commercials, billboards and primetime news slots, but they help us come together to show our country what makes our city so special. They guide those grassroot beliefs to great heights. They lead municipal government efforts; they support police officers, fire departments, public works, parks and much more.
Municipal government doesn’t simply collect sales, property and usage taxes. They don’t stop at zoning, regulations, sanitation and other essentials. They show us how a group of people can make our great democracy work for them; how they can use this system to come together, be heard, and grow.
And it is in that spirit, that inspiration, the very essence of our town, that we draw our name: Liberty.
Adam Travis
Liberty
