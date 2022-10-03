Thanks Liberty mayor and city council members for your graciousness and patience in hearing from the citizens of our community regarding the issues that concern us.
At the Sept. 12, 2022, council meeting, Mr. Mayor, you recognized Constitution Week with a proclamation. Thank you for doing this. You also recognized representatives from the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. Thank you for doing this.
My concern is that with the current trend of destroying, dismantling and erasing all things historical, how long before we cannot recognize our Constitution? How long before we have no Constitution? How long before the current members of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution organizations will no longer be able to proudly and publicly speak of their membership?
Why am I concerned about this? Because the 1619 Project has found its way into many of our schools. One of the claims from this series of essays on the revision of our history is that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery. The claims of these essays basically divide people into two groups: the oppressor and the oppressed, which is the message of so many companion groups of this project.
I believe that the city, in an effort to go along to get along, has already adopted some of the claims promoted by these divisive groups. I see that the city has purchased DEI, or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training manuals. As a taxpayer, I want to know how my tax dollars are spent and what groups may be influencing the city to go down this path. Will we soon see a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer on the city’s payroll. Or does the advice that comes from the college’s community advisor fulfill this role?
I am also concerned about other goals of these divisive groups that the city may be adopting. For example, I am concerned about the idea promoted by these groups that reparations should be paid to the oppressed groups. Reparations can come in any many forms and be called different things. With the recent self-declared reparations paid by descendants of prominent Clay County and Liberty families, it is not outside the realm of possibility that the city will go along to get along.
The people of Liberty and Clay County need to be informed of these issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.