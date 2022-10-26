Jay Ashcroft, by withholding funding from public libraries, is another example of religion supplanting politics and forcing a certain religious doctrine and belief on the citizens of this country.

Ashcroft must be listening to those that speak in tongues when he wants to impose his vision of what this country should be not what it is. Apparently, his vision is a theocracy, not a democracy. It's one of the reasons I fly the state flag upside down.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.