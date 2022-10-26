Jay Ashcroft, by withholding funding from public libraries, is another example of religion supplanting politics and forcing a certain religious doctrine and belief on the citizens of this country.
Ashcroft must be listening to those that speak in tongues when he wants to impose his vision of what this country should be not what it is. Apparently, his vision is a theocracy, not a democracy. It's one of the reasons I fly the state flag upside down.
The reason they are called public libraries is very simple: they belong to the public, and as such, enjoy the freedom from left, right or center censorship. It has always been my belief that this country was founded on freedom of expression, freedom of choice, freedom of education and freedom from censorship by any individual.
If you do not like what is part of the inventory of a library, you do not have to check it out, but denying others to find freedom in what they read and how they expand their minds through acquiring different perspectives is part of our responsibility to expand our minds.
If I do not learn something new and interesting every single day I am not alive.
Horse blinders were put on horses to keep the horse from not seeing what was around it. I for one am not an animal that can be fitted with blinders. I am an inquisitive, thinking, reasoning and thought-provoking individual and I do not expect the state of Missouri or any other authority figure to dictate to me what is or is not allowed in my public library.
Who is Jay Ashcroft to tell me what I can and cannot check out from my public library? If Ashcroft is concerned about “age appropriate” reading material, then place that burden on the parent. Require the parent to decide what in their sphere of influence is to be checked out by the child or provide a waiver for the parent to keep on file at the library to allow the child to check out anything they wish.
