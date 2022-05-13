Will someone please explain to me why private citizens and property owners in Liberty must follow the Liberty Historic District guidelines to the letter while the city of Liberty can place ultra-modern art pieces anyplace they want, including in historic districts?
No private property owner would be permitted to do that.
Why not develop an art park where art pieces can be displayed and rotated — and put truly historically appropriate pieces in the historic districts?
Either we have rules and everyone follows them or we have no rules and it's a free for all.
Jean Warren
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.