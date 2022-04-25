I’ve been confounded in recent months how people living in our country could be voicing support for Russia’s Putin or Hungary’s Viktor Orban and disparaging western democracies as immoral.
Fact: American democracy is both conservative and moral. The right of people to control their own lives is a moral right. Equality before the law is a moral right. Protecting every citizen’s right to have a say in their government is a moral right. Attending a church, temple or synagogue is a moral right. Democracy celebrates diversity. All of us are created equal. We are all protected by our Constitution and our laws. Demographic diversity protected by our Constitution and our rule of law terrifies authoritarians.
Our fundamental moral rights are being attacked by a minority party through gerrymandering and voter suppression. State legislatures are passing laws intent on destroying our electoral system because they do not believe in the people’s right to control their own lives or have a say in who governs them.
What they are doing is heinous. Anyone holding a different view is attacked as immoral and evil. In Florida, the governor attacked Disney for criticizing a law that targets LGBTQ human beings insinuating Disney grooms children for sexual abuse. By now you may have heard about Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow who was attacked by an opponent who said that she was grooming and sexualizing kindergarteners. McMorrow, a white, Christian wife and mother, would have none of it. In her impassioned speech, now seen by millions, she said we must not let hate win.
Yet this same party attacking our democracy continues to support indecent, corrupt authoritarians wherever they are. We must not fall for their hateful scheme to undermine our democracy. We the people still have the power. Vote them out!
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.