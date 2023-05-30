Wouldn't it be easier to follow Constitution? May 30, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My country, 'tis of thee,Sweet land of liberty...where no one should feeluncomfortable or unsafebecause of nonconformity.But if we continue on the pathof rampant discrimination,we'll need special campsfor all the differentiationof who can't be American.We'd certainly need camps forMuslims, Blacks and Jews,and camps to keep those pesky womenin their 'rightful' place but continue to refuse.And camps for LGBTQ — whereL would stand for lesbianswith space for all the liberals there.And for librarians and contrarianswith their books on gender and worse,the letter-to-the-editor writersor those who write in verse.Moving on to G for gay —a word meaning 'happy' back in the day,a gay and happy camp let's say.B would stand for the beautiful peoplewho love both women and men.Would a camp like that be more Christian then?A camp for T meaning transwould be quite small —unless you include teachersand those who are unusually tall.But Q for queer is a funny word to usewhen being different really fits us all.Wouldn't it just be easierto follow the Constitution —to play by rules that are fairand protects our libertywhere no one has to bearthe stigma of nonconformity?Oh, wait: It's called democracy.Bernadine KlineLiberty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Public open house on tap for Missouri Highway 291 input Retired police chief, city councilman leaves legacy of service McGuire, Wisdom no-hit Rockhurst; send Eagles back to final four Nebraska lawmakers introduce resolution to encourage Washington, D.C. statehood How space scientists and artists are preparing for first contact with aliens Britney Spears ‘facing looming court threat from ex-husband Kevin Federline over moving their sons to Hawaii’ Ben Platt engaged to fiancé Noah Galvin – again! Tina Turner fell in love with husband Erwin Bach when he delivered her a new Mercedes Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHere are the Catholic parishes that will close or merge in the Archdiocese of St. LouisRobert Dean HeadBurley’s Deli opens at Smithville Lake marinaWhat is the St. Louis Archdiocese’s plan for my parish?Man killed walking along train tracks remembered by loved onesSmithville grad Darcy Eastep found joy in diverse school opportunitiesLiberty's Trevor Ross inspires others through respect, hard workAncient grains could help the Midwest survive climate changeDeputy shies away from hero title after helping teen in crisisMcGuire, Wisdom no-hit Rockhurst; send Eagles back to final four Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jun 3 Confederate Memorial Day June 3, 2023 Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Jun 3 Liberty High School Class of 1991 Reunion Sat, Jun 3, 2023
