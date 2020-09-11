MOVIE REVIEW: Broken Hearts breaks molds

Charming and witty or melodramatic and cartoony, "Broken Hearts Gallery" just might make you feel too good by the end for you to care which adjectives describe it better. Personally, I landed on not minding the saccharine Disney feel of the obvious tropes because the actors are so darn likeable and some of their banter really hits.
Lucy is a hopeless romantic who keeps boyfriend souvenirs like a millennial Little Mermaid keeping her own whatchamacallits, right down to the used utensils. She and her friends spend the first half hour of the film on contrived, cloying traditions to cure her latest break-up (from Utkarsh Ambudkar of "Pitch Perfect"). The fake crying and cliche’ runny mascara put me on edge, but "Blockers" Geraldine Viswanathan is impossible not to like. Natalie Krinsky’s ("Gossip Girl", "Red Band Society", "90210") topical and well-written dialog doesn’t hurt either.
Through a series of bad choices — getting overly intoxicated at her boss’s (Bernadette Peters of “Mozart in the Jungle," "The Jerk," "Into the Woods") shindig, falling off the stage during her introduction and becoming a viral meme and getting into a random car she thinks is her Uber — Lucy meets cute with a man who is to become her first healthy relationship and reluctant business partner.
Together they predictably learn to love again and create an art installation to help others through their own bad breakups, or as her friends like to call it, a shrine to exes by hoarder/stalkers.
The overwhelming female energy of “Broken Hearts” is unavoidable, with Selena Gomez executive producing and headlining the soundtrack and Krinsky both writing and directing. In fact, Lucy brings to mind a PG-13 Amy Schumer, who clearly forged a path for this lead in her approach to humor, acting and in-your-face existence.
The aforementioned budding everywoman ingenue Geraldine Viswanathan and grand dame Bernadette Peters also dominate, but they are adeptly aided by a phenomenal female supporting cast including Molly Gordon ("Good Boys", "Booksmart") and Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton") as her best friends and Megan Ferguson (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”) another level deep in a movie swimming in talent that yes, extends to the male cast as well (Arturo Castro of “Broad City” and Nathan Dales of “Letter Kenny," in addition to Utkarsh Ambudkar himself). #Sorrynotsorry I left off her pretty boy leading man/would be Uber driver, who was honestly kind of meh.
“When Harry Met Sally” documentary-style bumpers occasionally break up the monotony of “Broken Hearts”’ beeline toward a happy ending, so that, along with an even mix of dad jokes and Gen Z jokes add to the undeniable endearing qualities of the film. Couple that with the #Filter on nearly every perfectly crafted set and sunset and the cuteness factor is almost too much to handle.
Cutting through all the non-ironic video montages is the kind of casual #Representation (race, sexuality, age, body type, wardrobe reuse, eyebrows) that is much-appreciated by this reviewer and I’m hoping will become unremarkable in coming years. Sure, Lucy finally cleans up her love life and her apartment, but it’s all the different kinds of love in this film that made me cry in the end.
