“The Glorias” is an historical drama based on the autobiography of Gloria Steinem, “My Life on the Road." The film is indeed illuminating on the life of this fascinating feminist, but the execution of the film itself lacks greatness.
I found it worthwhile to learn more about Steinem and the times in which she grew up and gained her revolutionary reputation as a Women’s Rights icon, but some fanciful contrivances used to glue otherwise solid historical segments together were distracting and pointless. Whimsy so expertly inserted by Director Julie Taymor into her Oscar winning “Frida” simply does not work in this much more serious material.
We meet five “Glorias” over the journey of this film, representing a variety of Steinem’s ages and experiences. We learn that Gloria had an itinerant father and ailing mother throughout her childhood and indeed most of her life. Impressionable moments as a child and young adult are cataloged on screen via vignettes showing how she was exposed to early gender and race inequities during her travels between various hometowns and all the way to studying in India, as well as in her chosen career of Journalism.
Gloria’s own grandmother was a suffragette and her mother a writer, but this information was kept from her in favor of passing on their histories as wives and mothers. When Gloria herself began working in offices, elbow-to-elbow with mostly male colleagues, she was just asked to get coffee, ogled and propositioned, so she quit those jobs and worked from her home office.
Gloria struggled to get writing assignments other than covering women’s fashion, so she created her own now infamous assignment going undercover as a Playboy Bunny to expose the plight of workers. It wasn’t meant to be glamorous, but she gained notoriety that she parlayed into interviews with high profile Civil Rights leaders, after turning down an offer to turn her Bunny story into a book that might have branded her for life.
It’s important to see the history she lived, when all abortions were illegal unless the pregnancy directly threatened the woman’s life, before the terms “sexual harassment” or “Ms.” even existed, as well as to witness the birth of the Equal Rights Amendment, but it’s also disheartening to see how similar these times are to those. She watched men fight for rights in India and the United States in the 60s, but leave women out every time.
When no women spoke at the first March on Washington, she realized if women couldn't stand up for themselves, they couldn’t stand up for anyone else and that you need to find out how disadvantaged people live before fighting for necessary change. Gloria’s progression from writer to speaker to reluctant leader of the Women’s Movement, creating Ms. Magazine and forming the 1977 National Women’s Convention with thousands of attendees is magnificent to watch, only to have men publicly comment that they didn’t know whether to “kiss her or hit her."
A distraction to this heroic tale is the on-screen contrivances like when “The Glorias” talk to each other while sitting together on the same bus frequently throughout the film, jarring us from reality to complete unreality. In addition, midway through the film, there is a completely unnecessary and poorly executed fantasy sequence about how Steinem dresses for an interview that nearly took me out of the film experience entirely. To reach a wider audience, this movie would be more watchable (and shorter) without all these failed fever dreams.
What does work is how the film ends with Gloria playing her present day self, typing up a hopeful story after the 2016 Presidential Election and subsequent Washington, D.C. Women’s March in early 2017. Looking at the “upside of the downside”, Ms. Steinem tells us to focus on how far we’ve come and that with age comes the realization that “it’s been worse”. The all star cast that includes Alicia Vikander (“Ex Machina" and “The Danish Girl”), Janelle Monae (“Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures”), Julianne Moore (“Boogie Nights” and “The Hours”), Bette Midler (“Beaches” and “The Rose”), Timothy Hutton (“Ordinary People” and “Taps”) is not match for when Gloria brings her own presence to the screen. Finally the reason for the previously inexplicable bus tour she’s taken us on is clear because she wants to take us all on that bus ride with her.
