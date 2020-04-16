Thank you Northlanders, for being positive during COVID-19

I’ve always been really proud to be a Northlander, but right now, there’s even more satisfaction in what we are all doing right during this coronavirus stay-home order.
There are children and families being fed thanks to school programs, food banks and other help agencies such as Feed Northland Kids.
School districts are doing their best. Teachers are supporting their students in unique ways, albeit remotely through online learning.
While it’s at a distance, families and their school-aged children are being treated to pop-up car parades with teachers and school principals waving, honking and displaying signs of encouragement in their car windows.
For many of us, this is the fifth week of staying at home. There are more and more stories of neighbors helping neighbors. They are buying groceries for a senior couple with no relatives nearby or aiding the single mom with two toddlers. It’s heartwarming and selfless.
One of my personal favorites is catching children coloring with chalk, creating sweet drawings on driveways. Sometimes they write messages of appreciation to firefighters, police officers and postal carriers. A neighbor down the street has taped colorful hearts to their front window with messages of encouragement.
I know COVID-19 has taken many celebrations away from both those young and old. Weddings have been postponed as well as renewal ceremonies. Baptisms have been delayed. The biggest hit has come to high school and college students who are missing out on school plays and musicals, sporting competitions, state music festivals and more.
While I know there are no words of consolation that I, nor anyone else can offer, know that your health, our collective health, is paramount.
As we continue on with the unknowns of when this will end, I’m looking for this current movement with people remaining kind to each other, remembering the elderly, offering moments of happiness to share with children and neighbors to continue even after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
I want to be even more hopeful that by October or November of this year, possibly six to seven months after the return to work for many and a sense of normalcy returns, that we all don’t develop amnesia.
I don’t want any of us to forget the efforts we employed to help our fellow Northlanders or how we purchased gift cards to small businesses to be used at a later date. Remember how we all helped out local eateries by enjoying Takeout Tuesday?
I’m confident we will make lasting changes, especially here in the Northland. Nothing should go back to normal. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better. After all, one of my favorite thank-you notes I like to send says, “Your thoughtfulness means a lot to me.”
