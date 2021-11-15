KEARNEY — The annual Turkey Trot, a race and fundraiser for Kearney Education Foundation held at Kearney High School, is celebrating 10 years this Thanksgiving. The annual race, held the morning of Thanksgiving, will be back in person this year as well as include a virtual option after going all virtual last year due to the pandemic.
Race options include four miles and one mile and registration can be done online at kearneyturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com/register/. The race features runners decked out in Thanksgiving-themed attire and visits from mascots Bruiser Bulldog and Titus Turkey.
Registration is ongoing and runs through the morning of the race, Thursday, Nov. 25. Learn more details, including how to become an event sponsor, at ksdef.com/news-events/turkey-trot.
