SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters held back-to-back tournaments at Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake.
The group launched at Drake Harbor on Saturday, May 21 on the upper reaches of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Angler Russell Matt, who lives in St. Joseph, took the top spot with a five-fish limit weighing in at 17.19 pounds.
“I caught a limit early off a little rock pile,” Matt said. “I was lucky enough to upgrade throughout the rest of the day. It was a lot of fun!”
Clay Palmer finished second with a limit of largemouth that weighed 14.81 pounds while Hunter Ballew locked down third place with 10.41 pounds. Travis Rivest (5.18 pounds) and Tim Golliglee (3.86 pounds) bagged the Savannah Marine Big Bass prizes for boater and co-angler, respectively. Ryan Sewell and John Tyrrell put $25 worth of tackle in their bags from Shoreline Boat and RV Repair.
On Sunday, May 22, the anglers headed to Long Shoal boat ramp and Truman Lake.
First place was claimed by Jin Nguyen with a five-fish limit of 14.20 pounds.
“I caught fish all day,” Nguyen said, “I just couldn’t find the bigger ones, but I’ll take the win.”
Palmer again took second place with a 14.03 pounds and Matt claimed the third place check with 12.56 pounds.
The Savannah Marine Big Bass honors went to Nguyen, 4.09 pounds and co-angler David Merry Jr.,3.02 pounds.
Burton’s Bait and Tackle $25 gift cards were awarded to Blake Swetnam and Ballew, courtesy of Shoreline Boat and RV Repair.
Both lakes gave up 125 bass over the weekend with a total weight of 290.38 pounds. All the fish were released alive back into the lakes to fight again another day.
For more information about the club, a complete tournament schedule, photos and results of recent events, visit Smithvillebassmasters.com or facebook.com/smithvillebassmasters.
